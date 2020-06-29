Rossiya Segodnya Agency Scraps June Deadline for Submitting Coronavirus Frontline Stories

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The director-general of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency said there would be no time limit for an online project launched in May to share stories of frontline heroes fighting the pandemic in Russia.

The "Breathe, Please" website has been open to submissions since June 8 and already features over 400 stories of the everyday courage of health care workers and volunteers. The deadline was initially set for June 30.

"The significance of the medical profession does not depend on the beginning or the end of a pandemic. That is why we think it is the right thing not to put a time-frame on our 'Breathe, Please' project," Dmitry Kiselev said.

The project is a collaboration with the Russian Health Ministry, Moscow's Healthcare Department, the Association of Volunteer Centers, the Public Movement of Medical Volunteers, the National Projects nonprofit and the StopCoronavirus website.

The All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company is the project's general partner. Other partners are the Sistema Charitable Foundation, Moskva 24 television channel, AIF publishing house, LBL Communication Group, and NEWS.ru website.