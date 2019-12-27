Rossiya Segodnya Asks Tallinn Officially to Review Sanctions on Sputnik Estonia Employees

Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency has submitted an appeal to the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board, calling for reviewing the decision that may lead to criminal prosecution of Sputnik Estonia employees, Elena Cherysheva, the agency's representative in the Baltic country, told Sputnik on Friday

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency has submitted an appeal to the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board, calling for reviewing the decision that may lead to criminal prosecution of Sputnik Estonia employees, Elena Cherysheva, the agency's representative in the Baltic country, told Sputnik on Friday.

The Police and Border Guard board has warned Sputnik Estonia journalists that they may face criminal prosecution unless they severe their ties with the Moscow-based parent news agency, Rossiya Segodnya, by January 1. The Estonian authorities have cited the 2014 European Union's sanctions, imposed on a range of entities and persons in light of the events in Ukraine, as a pretext for the possible legal action.

The appeal, seen by Sputnik, says that Rossiya Segodnya is not included in the EU sanctions lists, although its general director, Dmitry Kiselev, is. Meanwhile, under Estonian legislation, sanctions can be implemented exclusively against entities and persons mentioned in a sanction list directly.

"It means that implementing sanctions on Rossiya Segodnya is only possible if it is proved that Rossiya Segodnya's assets are under control of Dmitry Kiselev as a person who is under sanctions .

.. It is an obvious fact that the assets and resources that belong to a unitary enterprise of the Russian Federation do not belong to Dmitry Kiselev," the appeal read.

It also said that all the property and revenue of the news agency were a Federal ownership.

"It is important to understand that Rossiya Segodnya's property and assets are controlled by the Russian Federation, not the general director ... The signatory asks the RAB [Rahapesu Andmeburoo, bureau of information on money laundering] to check the reasons for implementing sanctions targeting Rossiya Segodnya," the appeal read.

The agency added in its appeal that the journalists had already signed employment agreements with Rossiya Segodnya.

"Therefore, the obligation to abstain from signing agreements in the future is not appropriate ... The RAB's letter can be understood in such a way that the employees should cease their employment agreements, but no legal act envisions such an obligation," the appeal read.