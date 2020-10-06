The Moscow-based Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency on Tuesday called out Instagram for designating it as state-run media while refraining from marking similar Western news organizations as such, calling it a double standard

Earlier in the day, Instagram was reported to have put "state-controlled media" designation on some media accounts, including those belonging to the RT broadcaster and the RIA Novosti news agency, a part of Rossiya Segodnya.

"We are not hiding that we are a state media [outlet], especially since the social network is far from being the first to mark us this way: Twitter and Facebook have done it before them.

But the issue of double standards remains open: we are not seeing Western state-controlled media's accounts marked," Rossiya Segodnya said in a statement.

According to Instagram, a media outlet is considered to be state-run if it meets several criteria, such as ownership structure, sources of financing, and accountability mechanisms, among others. The social media platform also claims to take into account factors specific to individual countries, including freedom of speech.