Rossiya Segodnya Chief Calls EU Sanctions Act Of Self-Destruction

Published February 26, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) Dmitry Kiselev, chief editor of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, which was blacklisted on Saturday in a new EU sanctions package against Russia, said the United States was nudging the European Union to commit self-sabotage by targeting media.

"The United States has not yet announced sanctions against our media group and is pushing Europe forward. It is another step toward self-destruction made by Europe and it benefits no one," he said.

The European Union accused Rossiya Segodnya of "disseminating false information" about the conflict in Ukraine and the spillover effect of Western sanctions imposed on Russia on poorer countries. It also added the company's executive director, Kirill Vyshinsky, to its blacklist.

