MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Kiev's extension of sanctions against the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is senseless and ridiculous, and this decision of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed his rejection of freedom of speech, Dmitry Kiselev, the agency's director general, said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Zelenskyy issued a decree extending the sanctions against Rossiya Segodnya for another three years.

"Zelenskyy confirmed his rejection of freedom of speech. Sanctions are senseless and ridiculous in a free internet, where we say what we want, and where the audience testifies that our position is in demand in Ukraine," Kiselev told Sputnik.

He stressed that "sanctions against the media are archaic, which limits not so much us as Zelenskyy himself."

"It is already obvious to everything that comedian Zelenskyy is a dictator, and this is no longer a role," Kiselev added.