Rossiya Segodnya Chief Says Canada's Sanctions Against Media Only Escalate Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Canada's sanctions against Russian media and cultural figures are a continuation of the escalation, which will lead to nothing good, Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) Canada's sanctions against Russian media and cultural figures are a continuation of the escalation, which will lead to nothing good, Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Canadian Foreign Ministry imposed sanctions against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, as well as 15 entities and 38 individuals. The sanctions list, in particular, included journalists Sergey Brilev and Yevgeny Poddubny, as well as singers Oleg Gazmanov, Nikolai Baskov, Polina Gagarina, Nadezhda Babkina, and Irina Allegrova.

"The list even includes artists who have nothing to do with politics," Kiselev said. "This is a continuation of the escalation, which will not lead to anything good."

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously said that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia was a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to Putin, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Russia would solve all the problems that the West created for it.

