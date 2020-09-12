UrduPoint.com
Rossiya Segodnya Chief Says SBU's Demand To Remove Agency's Apps In Ukraine Is Censorship

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 12:35 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The Security Service of Ukraine's (SBU) demand for tech giant Apple to remove Rossiya Segodnya international news agency's applications in Ukraine is censorship, which common in the West, Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Apple notified Rossiya Segodnya about the SBU's demand to remove mobile applications of all brands of the agency from the Ukrainian segment of AppStore.

"This, unfortunately, is the already usual censorship in the West. They cannot stand freedom of speech anymore. But Russia remains the world champion in freedom of speech. Nowhere else is there such a range of opinions and statements. We are not afraid. We are in balance," Kiselev said.

