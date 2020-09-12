The Security Service of Ukraine's (SBU) demand for tech giant Apple to remove Rossiya Segodnya international news agency's applications in Ukraine is censorship, which common in the West, Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev said on Friday

Earlier in the day, Apple notified Rossiya Segodnya about the SBU's demand to remove mobile applications of all brands of the agency from the Ukrainian segment of AppStore.

"This, unfortunately, is the already usual censorship in the West. They cannot stand freedom of speech anymore. But Russia remains the world champion in freedom of speech. Nowhere else is there such a range of opinions and statements. We are not afraid. We are in balance," Kiselev said.