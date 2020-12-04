Rossiya Segodnya Chief Slams Latvia for Broad Interpretation of EU Sanctions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency Director General Dmitry Kiselev expressed the belief on Friday, in his comment for Sputnik, that Riga's actions against Russian-speaking journalists working for Sputnik Latvia and Baltnews were due to unreasonably loose interpretation of the EU sanctions, and called on the Latvian government to cease the persecution.

Several Russian-speaking Latvian stringers who work with Sputnik and Baltnews, among other outlets, have been accused of breaking the EU sanctions, which falls under Article 84 of Latvian criminal law. Their homes have been searched.

"This is an unreasonably loose interpretation of the EU sanctions on organizations. There are personal sanctions, and there are sanctions against Russian organization and companies, this is not the same thing. The EU sanctions apply to me personally, as an individual. The Rossiya Segodnya media group, of which the Sputnik news agency is a part, is not under sanctions. It seems quite obvious. Latvia wants to be holier than the Pope and still interprets personal sanctions as sanctions against organizations. There is some malice to it," Kiselev told Sputnik.

Kiselev stressed that the stingers "did nothing wrong."

"They are free journalists, authors, stingers and public figures who were not even Sputnik staffers and just wrote texts for the agency or sent photos, exercising their right for self-expression. What is wrong with that? What for should they be persecuted? It seems wild to us here in Russia. One would see nothing of this kind here. Everyone writes texts one wants to and submits them wherever one wants to. And it never occurs to anyone to persecute people for that. Just leave the people in Riga alone! Do not disgrace yourself! It seems stupid," Kiselev added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called Latvia's aggressive actions against the Russian-speaking journalists a punitive action and a blatant example of violating the foundations of a democratic society: freedom of media and expression. The ministry stressed that the EU sanctions were individual and concerned only Kiselev and thus could not apply to everyone, who cooperated with the media holding.

Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya and the RT broadcaster, expressed hope that Russia would respond to the charges initiated against Russian-speaking journalists.