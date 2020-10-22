Rossiya Segodnya Demands Chilean Authorities to Ensure Sputnik Journalist Safety

The Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency demands that Chilean law-enforcement guarantee adequate security to Sputnik correspondent Carolina Trejo Vidal who was recently intimidated by a local radical group, the agency's press service said

"Sputnik correspondent in Chile Carolina Trejo Vidal has been openly intimidated by an ultra-right radical group," the statement said.

According to the agency, the leaflets with Carolina's personal data, threats and the emblem of the Chilean extremist organization Fatherland and Liberty Nationalist Front were distributed near her house on the eve of the referendum on constitutional reform.

"The Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency demands that Chilean law-enforcement agencies ensure the security of the Sputnik correspondent as well as promptly take all the necessary measures to identify and punish all those responsible for the illegal act. We consider such intimidation of a journalist as a fragrant violation to freedom of speech that is unacceptable in a democratic country", the announcement said.

The press service added that Russia's foreign ministry and international media organizations have already been informed about Trejo's situation. �