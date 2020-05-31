Rossiya Segodnya Demands Probe Into Police Use of Pepper Spray on RIA Novosti Reporter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Rossiya Segodnya news agency on Sunday demanded an investigation into the use of pepper spray by a Minneapolis police officer on a RIA Novosti reporter.

"Rossiya Segodnya demands that US authorities thoroughly investigate this illicit police action, which violates both US laws on freedom of speech and information and international rules that protect journalists from violence," the statement read.

The news agency, which RIA Novosti is part of, said it wanted police officers, who arbitrarily pepper-sprayed the reporter covering unrest in Minneapolis overnight, to be brought to justice.