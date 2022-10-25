UrduPoint.com

Rossiya Segodnya Denies Ukraine's Security Service Reports On RIA Novosti Representatives

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Rossiya Segodnya Denies Ukraine's Security Service Reports on RIA Novosti Representatives

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The Ukrainian Security Service has published another fake news regarding alleged RIA Novosti representatives working with a Mykolaiv clandestine group, the Rossiya Segodnya international media group said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Kiev said that the security service had "neutralized secret agents of the special services of Russia" and detained two organizers of a clandestine group in Mykolaiv, indicating unnamed "representatives" of RIA Novosti as communication agent.

"The Ukrainian Security Service's statement about the discovery of 'RIA Novosti representatives' in Mykolaiv is another fake news of the special service, which does not know how to justify its existence.

RIA Novosti has never had and does not have any employees in Mykolaiv," the media group said in a statement.

The media group added that it received and published information about the situation in the city from local residents through their acquaintances in various cities, noting that none of them has ever been and is not an employee, much less a "communication agent" of RIA Novosti.

"There are no such positions in our staff list," the statement added.

