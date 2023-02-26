Rossiya Segodnya Exec Vyshinsky Unfazed by EU Sanctions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) Kirill Vyshinsky, executive director of Rossiya Segodnya media organization, remained unfazed by the European Union's decision to ban him from traveling to the EU as part of its 10th sanctions package against Russia.

"I took it calmly and feel indifferent. It did not elicit any strong or not-so-strong emotion," he told Sputnik.

"It was clear that after Ukraine came up with a long list the European Union was sure to follow with a sanctions list of its own," he added.

EU leaders accused Rossiya Segodnya and several other media outlets of "polluting the public space with disinformation" about the conflict in Ukraine.

Timur Shafir, senior official at the Russian Union of Journalists, said the EU's newest round of sanctions was an attempt to limit Europe's access to information from Russia.