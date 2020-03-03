Rossiya Segodnya Expects Delphi Forum Organizers to Apologize for Barring Sputnik Staffer

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency expects the organizers of the fifth Delphi Economic Forum to apologize for barring a representative of the media group from participating in the business program of the event, even though the forum was eventually postponed until May due to the coronavirus outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency expects the organizers of the fifth Delphi Economic Forum to apologize for barring a representative of the media group from participating in the business program of the event, even though the forum was eventually postponed until May due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We have sent them a letter outlining our position, no response has yet been received. We are waiting for an apology," the press service of the agency said.

In 2019, Sputnik news agency, a part of Rossiya Segodnya, agreed to work with the Delphi Economic Forum as a media partner. As part of the arrangement, the deputy head of Sputnik news websites, Tatiana Kukhareva, was supposed to be a moderator of a discussion on Russia's relations with the West.

However, on February 21, Rossiya Segodnya received a letter from the forum's organizing committee asking Sputnik's representative to pull out the event, citing complaints by other speakers and sponsors.

The organizers did not reveal who had voiced the objections. Instead, the organizers proposed providing the news agency with the opportunity to make a remark from the floor. Sputnik rejected this proposal.

"I'd like to thank you for this offer and your efforts to rectify this unfortunate incident, however upon careful consideration I find it impossible to accept. The offer, however attractive, is not equal to the initial one, and nor is the substitute panel. Therefore I am sad to state that Sputnik would not be prepared to accept anything short of a public apology along with the reinstatement as moderator of the panel on Russia's relations with the West and the US," Kukhareva said in a letter to the organizers of the forum.

The Delphi forum is the largest economic event in Greece. It involves the country's political leadership, representatives of many European countries, large international companies and leading economists. The event was originally slated to open on March 5.