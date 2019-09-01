UrduPoint.com
Rossiya Segodnya Freelance Photojournalist Came Under Fire Of Ukrainian Military In Donbas

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 04:20 PM

Rossiya Segodnya Freelance Photojournalist Came Under Fire of Ukrainian Military in Donbas

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) Aleksandr Gayuk, a freelance photojournalist for Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, said on Sunday that he came under fire of Ukrainian military in Kominternove village near Donetsk.

Earlier in the day, a representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) at the ceasefire coordination center said that during the recording of violations of the ceasefire by the Ukrainian security forces in Kominternove in southern DPR on Sunday, the observers from the OSCE monitoring mission and DPR representatives at the center had come under fire.

"Yes, we came under fire. A blast took place some 20-30 meters away from us, and then there was a small arms shelling. We were forced to leave the area. There are no casualties," Gayuk told Sputnik.

Your Thoughts and Comments

