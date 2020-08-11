MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The office of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency in Belarusian capital Minsk handed to the Russian embassy information about photojournalist Ilya Pitalev, contact with whom was lost on Monday evening.

If Pitalev was detained, information about him will appear in relevant lists not earlier than Tuesday morning.

Contact with the photojournalist was lost at about 6 pm on Monday. At that time he and his colleagues were in the area of Belarus Hotel, where protesters were planning to gather.

Earlier reports said a number of Russian journalists had been detained after presidential elections in Belarus.