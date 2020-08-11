UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rossiya Segodnya Hands Info On Photojournalist Pitalev To Russia's Embassy In Minsk

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 09:50 AM

Rossiya Segodnya Hands Info on Photojournalist Pitalev to Russia's Embassy in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The office of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency in Belarusian capital Minsk handed to the Russian embassy information about photojournalist Ilya Pitalev, contact with whom was lost on Monday evening.

If Pitalev was detained, information about him will appear in relevant lists not earlier than Tuesday morning.

Contact with the photojournalist was lost at about 6 pm on Monday. At that time he and his colleagues were in the area of Belarus Hotel, where protesters were planning to gather.

Earlier reports said a number of Russian journalists had been detained after presidential elections in Belarus.

Related Topics

Russia Hotel Minsk Belarus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

28 minutes ago

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

11 hours ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

9 hours ago

Stocks unfazed by latest spike in US-China tension ..

9 hours ago

About 100 Opposition Activists Flock at Minsk's Yu ..

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed names Abu Dhabi University&#039;s ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.