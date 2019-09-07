UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rossiya Segodnya Head Announces Press Conference With Vyshinsky On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 04:42 PM

Rossiya Segodnya Head Announces Press Conference With Vyshinsky on Monday

Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, said there would be on Monday a press conference with RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, released by a Ukrainian court, who had just arrived in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, said there would be on Monday a press conference with RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, released by a Ukrainian court, who had just arrived in Moscow.

"Welcome to the press conference at 10 a.m. [7:00 GMT] in Rossiya Segodnya agency on Monday," Kiselev told reporters as he was meeting Vyshinsky at the airport.

A court in Kiev decided to release Vyshinsky on personal recognizance. The journalist agreed to show up for court hearings when requested, inform the court about change of address or job and refrain from speaking to witnesses.

The next hearing on his case is scheduled for September 16.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason. The court extended Vyshinsky's pre-trial detention eight times.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the situation unprecedented, saying that Vyshinsky had been arrested for simply doing his job as a journalist.

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Moscow Job Vladimir Putin Kiev May September 2018 From Airport Court

Recent Stories

Vyshinsky Praises OSCE Role in His Release

1 minute ago

Bogut booed again but Australia close on World Cup ..

5 minutes ago

Police conducts flag march for Muharram security

7 minutes ago

India using NGO to mislead world on IOK situation

7 minutes ago

Historic Release of Russians, Ukrainians Took Plac ..

7 minutes ago

Ukraine's Sentsov Convicted on Terrorism Charges i ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.