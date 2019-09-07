Rossiya Segodnya Head Announces Press Conference With Vyshinsky on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, said there would be on Monday a press conference with RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, released by a Ukrainian court, who had just arrived in Moscow.

"Welcome to the press conference at 10 a.m. [7:00 GMT] in Rossiya Segodnya agency on Monday," Kiselev told reporters as he was meeting Vyshinsky at the airport.

A court in Kiev decided to release Vyshinsky on personal recognizance. The journalist agreed to show up for court hearings when requested, inform the court about change of address or job and refrain from speaking to witnesses.

The next hearing on his case is scheduled for September 16.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason. The court extended Vyshinsky's pre-trial detention eight times.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the situation unprecedented, saying that Vyshinsky had been arrested for simply doing his job as a journalist.