MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The decision of a Kiev court to postpone the hearing of the case of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky shows Ukraine 's weak will, Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, told Sputnik Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Podolsky district court of Kiev postponed the court hearing until July 19.

"I believe that what happened today in court in Kiev shows the Ukrainian authorities' helplessness, weak will and inability to fulfill their promises and responsibilities," Kiselev said, adding that the Ukrainian prosecution's accusations against Vyshinsky were insubstantial.

Kiselev also commented that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy failed to provide a coherent comment on the situation.

Vyshinsky was detained on May 15, 2018 on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason. The harshest sentence the journalist might face is 15 years in prison. Harlem Desir, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe representative on freedom of the media, has denounced the actions of the Ukrainian authorities and called for Vyshinsky's release. Russian President Vladimir Putin has similarly condemned the arrest as unprecedented, arguing that Vyshinsky was arrested performing his professional duties.