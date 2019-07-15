UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rossiya Segodnya Head Says Postponement Of Vyshinsky Hearing Shows Ukraine's Weak Will

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 08:46 PM

Rossiya Segodnya Head Says Postponement of Vyshinsky Hearing Shows Ukraine's Weak Will

The decision of a Kiev court to postpone the hearing of the case of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky shows Ukraine's weak will, Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, told Sputnik Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The decision of a Kiev court to postpone the hearing of the case of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky shows Ukraine's weak will, Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, told Sputnik Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Podolsky district court of Kiev postponed the court hearing until July 19.

"I believe that what happened today in court in Kiev shows the Ukrainian authorities' helplessness, weak will and inability to fulfill their promises and responsibilities," Kiselev said, adding that the Ukrainian prosecution's accusations against Vyshinsky were insubstantial.

Kiselev also commented that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy failed to provide a coherent comment on the situation.

Vyshinsky was detained on May 15, 2018 on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason. The harshest sentence the journalist might face is 15 years in prison. Harlem Desir, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe representative on freedom of the media, has denounced the actions of the Ukrainian authorities and called for Vyshinsky's release. Russian President Vladimir Putin has similarly condemned the arrest as unprecedented, arguing that Vyshinsky was arrested performing his professional duties.

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Kiev May July 2018 Media Court

Recent Stories

Moldova Seeks to Normalize Relations With Russia - ..

41 seconds ago

Khalifa University establishes new research instit ..

46 minutes ago

Ursula Von Der Leyen Vows to Resign as German Defe ..

43 seconds ago

Italy seizes missile from far-right sympathisers

45 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Development Authority to inaugurate "De ..

50 seconds ago

Washington's Pressure Risks Derailing Fragile Vene ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.