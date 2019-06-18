UrduPoint.com
Rossiya Segodnya Information Agency Slams Russophobic Calls For Sputnik Lithuania Ban

Tue 18th June 2019 | 10:20 PM

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, of which Sputnik is a part, has described the initiative of Lithuanian lawmakers to ban access to the Sputnik Lithuania website as another attempt of the Baltic nation to become the "main Russophobe of Europe."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, of which Sputnik is a part, has described the initiative of Lithuanian lawmakers to ban access to the Sputnik Lithuania website as another attempt of the Baltic nation to become the "main Russophobe of Europe."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Lithuanian parliament's press service said that Laurynas Kasciunas and Audronius Azubalis of the Homeland Union - Lithuanian Christian Democrats party had proposed banning access to Sputnik Lithuania's website in the country.

"On the part of Lithuania, it is another bid to take the prize for [being] the main Russophobe of Europe," the agency's press service said.

According to the agency, such calls constitute an effort to introduce direct censorship.

In late May, Sputnik Lithuania Editor-in-Chief Marat Kasem was detained at the Vilnius airport upon returning from a business trip. He was banned from entering Lithuania for five years for allegedly being a national security threat and subsequently expelled.

In response to the arrest, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Baltic countries have repeatedly obstructed the work of Russian media and journalists, noting that these actions "clearly demonstrate the real price of demagogic statements about the commitment of Vilnius, Riga and Tallinn to the principles of democracy and freedom of speech."

