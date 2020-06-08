Rossiya Segodnya Launches Website to Honor Coronavirus Front Line Heroes

The Rossiya Segodnya news agency launched a website on Monday that will share stories of Russian heath care workers and volunteers fighting the deadly coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The Rossiya Segodnya news agency launched a website on Monday that will share stories of Russian heath care workers and volunteers fighting the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The online project, called "Breathe, Please," was announced on May 26 to pay tribute to those putting their lives on the line to protect the nation. Anyone can send a photo and a story of a front-line worker to breathe.ria.ru to be used in a photo collage.

"We have received over a dozen stories about doctors and volunteers before the launch of the 'Breathe, Please' portal ... I am certain that this project will raise the status of doctors and the [medical] profession as a whole," Rossiya Segodnya's Director-General Dmitry Kiselev said.

Contributions will be accepted until at least June 30. The resulting interactive collage of what is expected to be thousands of photos will be published to the news agency's social media accounts. Heroes' stories will be accessible by hovering the cursor over a thumbnail photo.

The project is a collaboration with the Russian Health Ministry, the Association of Volunteer Centers, the Public Movement of Medical Volunteers and the National Projects nonprofit. The All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company is its general partner.