UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rossiya Segodnya News Agency Congratulated On 80th Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:58 PM

Rossiya Segodnya News Agency Congratulated on 80th Anniversary

High-ranking Russian officials are extending their congratulations to the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency as the country's flagship media group, which includes such brands as RIA Novosti and Sputnik, is set to turn 80

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) High-ranking Russian officials are extending their congratulations to the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency as the country's flagship media group, which includes such brands as RIA Novosti and Sputnik, is set to turn 80.

The list of well-wishers includes ministers of energy, justice, labor, and environment, as well as members of the diplomatic corps, lawmakers, and public figures.

"The main pride of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is its wonderful team: talented journalists and editors, photographers and cameramen, you are always in the thick of things, and have a brilliant understanding of various areas. The precision of your information and the speed of its delivery stands as an example for your colleagues," former President and current Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said, wishing the agency's staff "good health, flourishing and all the best.

"

Alexander Lukashevich, the Russian permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), wished the agency to maintain its momentum and "keep your chin up."

"I wholeheartedly congratulate all the colleagues, the agency's management, all the employees ... on this grand anniversary," Lukashevich said.

The agency's precursor, the Soviet Information Bureau, was set up on June 24, 1941, to cover the events of the Second World War for both Soviet and international audiences, reporting among other things on the events on the Eastern Front and the Soviet home front's work.

In 1961, the Soviet Information Bureau became the Novosti Press Agency, which later evolved into RIA Novosti, and was succeeded by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency in 2013.

Related Topics

Russia Europe June World War Media All Best

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attempting targeting of Southern Regi ..

60 minutes ago

Political dialogue only viable solution to Libyan ..

1 hour ago

Being GoH at SIBF is highly significant for Spain: ..

1 hour ago

RTA Director meets new British Consul in Dubai

2 hours ago

UAE’s COVID-19 response based on continuous asse ..

2 hours ago

Americans' Pandemic Fears Fall to Record Low But 4 ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.