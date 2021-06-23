Rossiya Segodnya News Agency Congratulated on 80th Anniversary

High-ranking Russian officials are extending their congratulations to the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency as the country's flagship media group, which includes such brands as RIA Novosti and Sputnik, is set to turn 80

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) High-ranking Russian officials are extending their congratulations to the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency as the country's flagship media group, which includes such brands as RIA Novosti and Sputnik, is set to turn 80.

The list of well-wishers includes ministers of energy, justice, labor, and environment, as well as members of the diplomatic corps, lawmakers, and public figures.

"The main pride of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is its wonderful team: talented journalists and editors, photographers and cameramen, you are always in the thick of things, and have a brilliant understanding of various areas. The precision of your information and the speed of its delivery stands as an example for your colleagues," former President and current Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said, wishing the agency's staff "good health, flourishing and all the best.

"

Alexander Lukashevich, the Russian permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), wished the agency to maintain its momentum and "keep your chin up."

"I wholeheartedly congratulate all the colleagues, the agency's management, all the employees ... on this grand anniversary," Lukashevich said.

The agency's precursor, the Soviet Information Bureau, was set up on June 24, 1941, to cover the events of the Second World War for both Soviet and international audiences, reporting among other things on the events on the Eastern Front and the Soviet home front's work.

In 1961, the Soviet Information Bureau became the Novosti Press Agency, which later evolved into RIA Novosti, and was succeeded by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency in 2013.