Rossiya Segodnya News Agency Demands Apologies From Lithuanian Portal Ekspertai

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The press service of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency called the statement of the Lithuanian news portal Ekspertai (http://www.ekspertai.eu) claiming the Russian media outlet allegedly "is engaged in international terrorism financing or money laundering" slander and demanded apologies.

On October 30, Ekspertai published a story on the Danish authorities' consent to laying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. RIA Novosti, which "belongs to the international media group Rossiya Segodnya, engaged in the financing of terrorism and money laundering", was named as a source of information.

A reference was made to the material on the same portal about the receipt by an unnamed citizen of Lithuania of a letter from Sweden's Swedbank with a notification that the credit organization had stopped settlements with the media group.

"The article contains direct slander about Rossiya Segodnya, dangerously misleads readers and damages the agency's reputation," the Rossiya Segodnya press service said.

"We demand immediate public apologies on the part of the portal. We are ready to defend our rights and honor in court," it said.