UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rossiya Segodnya News Agency Demands Apologies From Lithuanian Portal Ekspertai

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 10:01 PM

Rossiya Segodnya News Agency Demands Apologies From Lithuanian Portal Ekspertai

The press service of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency called the statement of the Lithuanian news portal Ekspertai (http://www.ekspertai.eu) claiming the Russian media outlet allegedly "is engaged in international terrorism financing or money laundering" slander and demanded apologies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The press service of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency called the statement of the Lithuanian news portal Ekspertai (http://www.ekspertai.eu) claiming the Russian media outlet allegedly "is engaged in international terrorism financing or money laundering" slander and demanded apologies.

On October 30, Ekspertai published a story on the Danish authorities' consent to laying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. RIA Novosti, which "belongs to the international media group Rossiya Segodnya, engaged in the financing of terrorism and money laundering", was named as a source of information.

A reference was made to the material on the same portal about the receipt by an unnamed citizen of Lithuania of a letter from Sweden's Swedbank with a notification that the credit organization had stopped settlements with the media group.

"The article contains direct slander about Rossiya Segodnya, dangerously misleads readers and damages the agency's reputation," the Rossiya Segodnya press service said.

"We demand immediate public apologies on the part of the portal. We are ready to defend our rights and honor in court," it said.

Related Topics

Russia Nord Same Sweden Lithuania Money October Gas Media From Court

Recent Stories

Turkey to Commission Russian-Made S-400 Air Defens ..

5 minutes ago

VIS reaffirms entity ratings of SCORE (Pvt.) Ltd

5 minutes ago

SITE for extension of date for filing IT returns

5 minutes ago

Putin was 'conscientious and disciplined' spy: KGB ..

5 minutes ago

Political persons. representatives of trade and i ..

11 minutes ago

EU Says Unware of When UK Will Nominate European C ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.