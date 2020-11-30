Rossiya Segodnya Official Tells BRICS Media Summit COVID-19 Pandemic Inspired New Projects

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Russia's Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency's First Deputy Editor-in-Chief Sergey Kochetkov addressed the BRICS Media Forum on Monday, noting that the coronavirus pandemic has inspired a boost in the agency's development, including the introduction of new newsfeeds and coronavirus-related special projects.

The COVID-19 pandemic has become a starting point for further development for the agency, Kochetkov said, noting that it has inspired a search for new steps, in no small measure within the BRICS framework.

"During this challenging year, we have focused on creating content for the audience in the BRICS countries. In April, we launched a newsfeed dedicated to the COVID-19 pandemic, which media outlets of the BRICS nations have started using. In August, the agency's newsfeed dedicated to the defense sector became available to Chinese subscribers," Kochetkov said.

The Sputnik news agency has signed around 25 cooperation documents with BRICS organizations, including the South African Broadcasting Corporation; Brazil's public communications company EBC; India's ANI and UNI news agencies; China's Xinhua news agency, the China News Service and the China Daily newspaper, Kochetkov continued.

The official elaborated on the continuing operation of the Russia-China: Top News bilingual mobile app, which is a joint project of Sputnik China and the China Radio International.

The number of subscribers of both versions of the application has reached 6.5 million, Kochetkov noted, citing information provided by Chinese partners.

In the period between February and March, marking the height of the first wave of the pandemic, the Live From Wuhan project was launched for publishing stories by Wuhan residents, and reputable scientists, doctors and civic organizations representatives about the pandemic developments and response measures in China, Kochetkov added. According to the official, over 250,000 users have read the publications.

Kochetkov also pointed to the growing numbers of subscribers of the Sputnik Brazil YouTube channel and the increasing interest of Brazil's leading media outlets.

"This year, despite the pandemic and the lack of opportunities to implement in-person projects, our educational project Sputnik Pro, targeted at young journalists and media students, got a special boost ... Since the beginning of the year, we have organized 14 lectures for over 400 students," Kochetkov said.

In conclusion, Kochetkov stressed the importance of continuing dialogue at all levels, from young journalists to professionals with long-term experience.