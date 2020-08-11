Rossiya Segodnya Photojournalist Pitalev Does Not Get in Touch From Minsk for Over 5 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency photojournalist Ilya Pitalev, who is in Minsk, does not get in touch for more than five hours, the agency's photo department told Sputnik.

"The last contact with him was at about 17:40 [14:40 GMT], he was going to go to the obelisk on Pobediteley Avenue, since then he has not been in touch," the department said.