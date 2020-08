(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Rossiya Segodnya news agency photojournalist Ilya Pitalev said he and Znak.com reporter Nikita Telizhenko, earlier detained in Belarus, had returned to Russia.

Pitalev told Sputnik they had crossed the Belarus-Russia border overnight to Wednesday.