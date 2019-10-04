UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rossiya Segodnya Photojournalist Wins Intarget Photolux Award 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 06:47 PM

Rossiya Segodnya Photojournalist Wins Intarget Photolux Award 2019

Photojournalist Valery Melnikov of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency has won the intarget Photolux Award 2019 for his project - "Gray Zone" - about life along the contact line in conflict-torn Donbas

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Photojournalist Valery Melnikov of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency has won the intarget Photolux Award 2019 for his project - "Gray Zone" - about life along the contact line in conflict-torn Donbas.

Melnikov will be awarded the Grand Prix at the biennial international Photolux Festival, which will be held in the Italian city of Lucca from November 16 to December 8.

"I am pleased to be among the winners of the Photolux Award. Thanks to this, the project 'Gray Zone' will be displayed in Italy; and the festival's participants as well as ordinary residents will have the opportunity to see it. It is very important," Melnikov said.

He noted that it was his third big project dedicated to the events in Donbas.

The previous two were series of photos "Black Days of Ukraine" and "Underground," with the latter telling about residents hiding in the basements of their destroyed houses caught up in the hostilities.

"A gray zone is not only a territory, it is about feelings of a person immersed in the darkness of the unknown in the face of war. This is a state of existential loneliness of a person who has lost hope," the photojournalist said, reflecting on his latest project.

Melnikov is a laureate of various international awards, including World Press Photo, the most prestigious photography award in the world.

Photolux Festival has been held in Lucca since 2013.

Related Topics

World Ukraine November December 2019 From

Recent Stories

Emirati women showcase their jewellery designs

21 minutes ago

Masood Khan calls on global powers to find lasting ..

50 minutes ago

EU Sends Over $13Mln to Ukraine for Public Adminis ..

4 minutes ago

Balochistan Govt kicks off development projects, e ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistani Gov't Denies Rumors About Prime Minister ..

4 minutes ago

Qatar Urges Citizens to Avoid Visiting Iraq Amid W ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.