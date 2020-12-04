The Rossiya Segodnya international news agency said on Friday that it qualifies Riga's actions against journalists working for Sputnik Latvia and Baltnews outlets as a violation of the freedom of speech, and plans to petition international organizations for reaction

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The Rossiya Segodnya international news agency said on Friday that it qualifies Riga's actions against journalists working for Sputnik Latvia and Baltnews outlets as a violation of the freedom of speech, and plans to petition international organizations for reaction.

Several Russian-speaking Latvian stringers who work with Sputnik and Baltnews, among other outlets, have been accused of breaking the EU sanctions. Their homes have been searched. Sputnik Latvia and Baltnews are linked to the international information agency Rossiya Segodnya.

"We believe that these actions by the Latvian authorities are nothing but another example of violation of journalists' rights and the freedom of speech. We plan to send requests to all the international and European organization, as the situation should not be left without a response. Similar events enfolded in Estonia a year ago, when we were forced to cease employment relations with Sputnik Estonia staffers, under pressure of the authorities. They were threatened with criminal prosecution and up to three years of imprisonment," Rossiya Segodnya press service told Sputnik.