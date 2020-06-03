UrduPoint.com
Rossiya Segodnya To Consider Suing After US Police Attack On Journalists- Editor-in-Chief

Rossiya Segodnya information agency will consider legal action after US police attacked journalists of RIA Novosti and Sputnik, who were covering protests, Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said Tuesday

On Sunday, RIA Novosti correspondent Mikhail Turgiyev was pepper-sprayed in the face by a Minneapolis police officer despite identifying himself as a reporter, while covering the protests. Nicole Roussell, a Sputnik journalist, said earlier on Tuesday the police shot at her with rubber bullets even though she said repeatedly that she was a member of the press.

"In the last three days, the US police has attacked the journalists of our agency twice � a correspondent of RIA Novosti in Minneapolis and a Sputnik producer in Washington. Both times, our journalists showed their press IDs and shouted that they were from the press. There is no way the police could have failed to see and hear that. The same thing happened to our colleagues from the US media. In a law-based country, we would go to court. But in the America of today there is no reason to believe it will behave any better than the police. However, we will consider it," Simonyan said.

