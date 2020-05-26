Rossiya Segodnya Unveils Project to Honor Heroes of Coronavirus Front Lines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The Rossiya Segodnya news agency launched an online project on Tuesday to pay tribute to health care workers and volunteers in Russia who are putting their lives on the line to help others during the pandemic.

The "Breathe, Please" project will share stories of front line workers on a dedicated RIA Novosti webpage starting June 8.

"There can be no nameless heroes in this battle. I am certain that the public spontaneity of this project will be a boost of energy for everyone ” those being thanked and those who are thankful," Dmitry Kiselev, the agency's director-general, said.

The project is a collaboration with the Russian Health Ministry and the Association of Volunteer Centers. The All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company is its general partner.

"Medical workers have been on the front line of the pandemic.

The public's respect for doctors, nurses, paramedics and ambulance drivers has gone up substantially and for the right reason. Now anyone can pay tribute to a professional's contribution in our common victory over the coronavirus," Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

Artyom Metelev, the chairman of the volunteer association, said the charity had been promoting volunteerism in Russia together with Rossiya Segodnya for several years.

"Our joint project, 'Breathe, Please,' is another way of thanking public health volunteers working in hospitals and numerous medical staffers saving lives from coronavirus across Russia, a way of saying that today #WeStandTogether," Metelev said.

Submissions can be sent by email to breathe@rian.ru until the end of June. The news agency will make a video compilation to honor thousands of heroes, which will be available on social media platforms.