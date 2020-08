Rossiya Segodnya information agency's photojournalist Ilya Pitalev, who went missing in Belarus on Monday while covering rallies over the presidential election results, is in a detention center in Minsk region, a source in the Belarusian Interior Ministry told Sputnik Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Rossiya Segodnya information agency's photojournalist Ilya Pitalev, who went missing in Belarus on Monday while covering rallies over the presidential election results, is in a detention center in Minsk region, a source in the Belarusian Interior Ministry told Sputnik Belarus.

"Pitalev is not among those injured. He is among those taken to a detention center in [Minsk region's] Zhodino yesterday. Presumably, he is in good health. The reasons of his detention are unknown. No indictment has been brought in," the source told Sputnik Belarus.