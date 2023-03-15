UrduPoint.com

March 15, 2023

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Executive Director of Rossiya Segodnya Kirill Vyshinsky addressed the UN Security Council on Tuesday to provide examples of Russophobia in Ukraine.

"I could give many facts about Russophobic policies of the Ukrainian authorities. They reached their peak in 2022 and 2023," Vyshinsky told a UNSC meeting.

According to Vyshinsky, the Ukrainian authorities have been purposefully pursuing a policy of reducing the use of the Russian language in the country over the past 20 years.

Since September 1, 2020, all Russian-language schools in Ukraine have been switched to the Ukrainian language in accordance with the new Ukrainian law "On education," Vyshinsky said.

Moreover, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture plans to remove about 100 million books in Russian from libraries across the country and has already destroyed millions of books, Vyshinsky added.

Another example of Russophobia is a statement by Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov, who said in October that the Russian language "should disappear from the territory of Ukraine altogether."

Vyshinsky also cited examples of Russophobic rhetoric, such as Ukrainian tv presenter Fahrudin Sharafmal calling for "slaughtering" Russians and their children and owner of a Ukrainian war-zone mobile hospital Gennadiy Druzenko saying he ordered the castration of Russian POWs.

Vyshinsky concluded that Ukraine is currently a place of "hatred toward everything that is Russian."

Ukrainian-born Vyshinsky, who was the head of the then-RIA Novosti Ukraine portal, spent over a year in a Ukrainian jail on treason charges and support for the republics of Russian-speaking Donbas. In September 2019, Ukraine released him in a prisoner swap but did not drop the charges against him.

