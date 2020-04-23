UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rossiya Segondya's AR-Reconstruction Of World's Most Powerful Icebreaker Out In English

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 02:10 PM

Rossiya Segondya's AR-Reconstruction of World's Most Powerful Icebreaker Out in English

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency's virtual reality project, dubbed "Layout. Nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika AR reconstruction," which is a part of the RIA.Lab mobile application, is now out in English.

The AR-project provides a unique opportunity to see Arktika, a next-generation Russian icebreaker that is currently the largest and most powerful in the world. Users will not only get a full view of the vessel itself but discover its features, learn how it was built and see its heart ” the nuclear reactor.

The reconstruction will feature the icebreaker traveling through ice, and for a greater immersion experience, the voyage is enhanced by the sounds of water, crushing ice and roaring bears. Meanwhile, users can learn about the significance of the Northern Sea Route and what role icebreakers play in modern navigation.

"Augmented reality is one of the most promising technologies to date. We see how active experiments are going on in the development and implementation of AR-projects in various fields.

And we also see numerous and successful experiments in the development of sensory devices that will make the format truly massive," Natalya Loseva, deputy editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, which Sputnik is a part of, said.

This AR-project is the first in the "Layout" series. Each new project will be dedicated to explaining complex mechanisms, devices or technologies.

"Layout. Nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika AR reconstruction" is available in the RIA.Lab app, which can be downloaded on iOS devices in the AppStore and Android on Google Play. Viewing the project does not require additional equipment.

In 2019, Rossiya Segodnya's journalistic projects in augmented and virtual reality formats won prizes in Russian and international awards, such as the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers' (WAN-IFRA) European Digital Media Awards and the IPRA Golden World Awards 2019, among others.

Related Topics

World Google Water Russia Mobile Nuclear 2019 Gold Media

Recent Stories

Govt wants to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana San ..

18 minutes ago

OPPOâ€™s Musical Week Takes Pakistan Social Media ..

20 minutes ago

Reconstruction of Al-Nouri Mosque Complex in Mosul ..

2 hours ago

Drive launched to disinfect petrol stations on Ajm ..

2 hours ago

DCD announces Primary results of &#039;Life during ..

2 hours ago

PM to appear in massive telethon transmission to r ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.