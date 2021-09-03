UrduPoint.com

Rossotrudnichestvo Has No Contacts With Taliban, Embassy Maintaining Ties With Them - Head

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 08:20 AM

Rossotrudnichestvo Has No Contacts With Taliban, Embassy Maintaining Ties With Them - Head

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The Russian Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) has no contacts on its work in Afghanistan with the Taliban (banned in Russia), the communication with the new Afghan authorities is maintained by the Russian Embassy in this country, the agency's head, Yevgeny Primakov, told Sputnik on Friday.

"We are not discussing that with the Taliban. It is officially announced that our embassy is in contact with the new authorities [of Afghanistan]," Primakov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

He added that the agency was likely to resume its activities in Afghanistan after the stabilization of the situation.

The sixth edition of the EEF, taking place from September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, is aimed at developing business ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East.

The Sputnik news agency is a general media partner of the forum.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Business Russia Vladivostok September Media From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd September 2021

6 minutes ago
 President urges business community to develop bran ..

President urges business community to develop brand Pakistan, tap export potenti ..

8 hours ago
 SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime ..

SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime Minister ; endorses govt's le ..

8 hours ago
 Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Si ..

Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Situation in Afghanistan - US St ..

8 hours ago
 Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

8 hours ago
 Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Al ..

Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Ali Geelani

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.