Rossotrudnichestvo Has No Contacts With Taliban, Embassy Maintaining Ties With Them - Head

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The Russian Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) has no contacts on its work in Afghanistan with the Taliban (banned in Russia), the communication with the new Afghan authorities is maintained by the Russian Embassy in this country, the agency's head, Yevgeny Primakov, told Sputnik on Friday.

"We are not discussing that with the Taliban. It is officially announced that our embassy is in contact with the new authorities [of Afghanistan]," Primakov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

He added that the agency was likely to resume its activities in Afghanistan after the stabilization of the situation.

The sixth edition of the EEF, taking place from September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, is aimed at developing business ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East.

The Sputnik news agency is a general media partner of the forum.