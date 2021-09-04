Rossotrudnichestvo Head Hopes Afghanistan Will Have More Predictable Regime Under Taliban

Moscow hopes that the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) will fulfill the promises they made when they came to power in Afghanistan and there will be a more predictable regime in the country, Yevgeny Primakov, the head of the Russian Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo), told Sputnik in an interview

The movement has pledged to form a government that will include representatives of different groups, as well as to guarantee free media and opportunities for women to work and study.

"I hope that the situation will be changing, and the Taliban will fulfill heir numerous promises they made when they came to power, and we will get a more predictable regime there," Primakov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.