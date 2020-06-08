Rossotrudnichestvo Says Diplomats Expelled From Prague Can Further Work in Russian Agency

Russian diplomats recently expelled from the Czech Republic over an alleged poisoning plot can continue work in the Russian cultural state agency, Rossotrudnichestvo, if they wish, the deputy head of the organization, Mikhail Brykhanov, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Russian diplomats recently expelled from the Czech Republic over an alleged poisoning plot can continue work in the Russian cultural state agency, Rossotrudnichestvo, if they wish, the deputy head of the organization, Mikhail Brykhanov, told Sputnik on Monday.

On Friday, Prague announced the expulsion of acting head of the Prague office of Rossotrudnichestvo, Andrei Konchakov, and its staff member, Igor Rybakov, over information about an alleged plot to bring ricin poison to the Czech Republic. Earlier on Monday, the Russians arrived in Moscow.

"Konchakov can definitely continue [to work] if he wants to. Of course, it will depend on their desire too," Brykhanov said.

As for Rybakov, the deputy head said that he did not have information, because Rybakov was not from his department. The diplomat was engaged in educational projects before leaving for Prague. Further decisions on Rybakov will be made on the basis of all the information that the agency can get and analyze, Brykhanov added.

The agency is currently looking for candidates to replace the diplomats in Prague.

"This is the most important issue that we must solve now � the restoration of the operational activities of our center. Nevertheless, there is property, and cars, and a team left there. Without a leader, it cannot exist. We need to resolve this issue urgently," Brykhanov said.

The Russian Embassy in Prague has called the situation with the expulsion of the diplomats a "fabricated provocation." Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in her turn, warned that the expulsion would have a long-lasting impact on bilateral ties.

Following the announcement by Prague, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it would respond in kind to the expulsion.

The relationship between the two nations took a nosedive after the monument to Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev, whose army liberated the Czech capital from Nazi occupation in 1945, was torn down on April 3 per the decision of the authorities of the Prague 6 district. Speculations then emerged in the Czech Republic that a Russian diplomat had allegedly brought ricin poison into the Czech Republic to assassinate officials linked to the monument's removal.