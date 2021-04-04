MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) Moscow could decide to move the Ukraine office of Rossotrudnichestvo to Donestk or Luhansk if its Kiev office is closed since they are also Ukrainian territory, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the international affairs committee of the Russian upper chamber, told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on Rossotrudnichestvo, the Russian international cooperation agency, and a number of Russian enterprises.

"A representative office of Rossotrudnichestvo can be opened in the DPR [Donest People's Republic] or LPR [Luhansk People's Republic], this is also the territory of Ukraine," Dzhabarov said.

He added that it was an immoral step to shut the agency's office in the country because a large amount of Russians living in Ukraine would be deprived of the representatives of their culture there.