MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) According to preliminary estimates of the Russian statistics watchdog Rosstat, Russia's GDP growth in the first quarter of 2020 was 1.6 percent, which is below the forecast of the Economic Development Ministry of 1.8 percent.

"A preliminary estimate of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the corresponding period in 2019 was 101.6 percent. The preliminary assessment was made on the production method and is based on operational data on the dynamics of production of large and medium enterprises in the non-financial sector of the economy," Rosstat said.

The highest growth of added value in the reporting period were observed in agriculture, industry, trade and public catering, it said.

The official forecast of the Economic Development Ministry suggested 1.8-percent growth of the Russian economy in the first quarter. In early May, the central bank estimated Russia's GDP growth in the first quarter of this year at 1.5-2 percent year-on-year.