Rosstat Says Wants To Postpone 2020 Census To 2021 Over COVID-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 10:10 AM

Rosstat Says Wants to Postpone 2020 Census to 2021 Over COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) told Sputnik that the 2020 Russian Census was likely to be postponed to 2021 over the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Rosstat has voiced an initiative to postpone to 2021 the [2020] Russian Census, whose main stage is currently scheduled for October 2020," the service said, citing its head, Pavel Malkov.

According to Malkov, the delay will not affect the quality and result of the census.

