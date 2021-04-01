MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Rosstat updated the estimate of the decline in Russia's GDP in 2020 to 3 percent from 3.1 percent previously in the fourth quarter of last year.

The decline in Russia's GDP in the fourth quarter of 2020 slowed down to 1.8 percent after falling by 3.

5 percent in the third quarter, according to Rosstat. The previous estimate of the decline in the third quarter was 3.4 percent.

Rosstat also adjusted its estimates for Russian economy to an increase of 1.4 percent in the first quarter 2020 (the previous estimate was an increase of 1.6 percent), and to a 7.8-percent drop in the second (the previous estimate was a decline of 8 percent).