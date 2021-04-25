Rostec CEO Says Project of Russian-Arab Supersonic Plane 'Beautiful' But Unprofitable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) The head of Russia's high-tech state corporation Rostec, Sergey Chemezov, on Saturday called the joint project of Russia and the UAE to develop a supersonic passenger plane "beautiful" but unprofitable.

"This is a completely new vehicle, it is still only on paper. The idea is beautiful. Unfortunately, this is not economical. This is an unprofitable project," Chemezov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The project is developed by Russia's United Aircraft Corporation and UAE sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Company. Investments in the project are estimated at $100 million.