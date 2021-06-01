Rostec Does Not Plan to Sell 8% of AvtoVAZ to Renault Yet - Chemezov

ELABUGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) In the near future, Rostec does not plan to sell to Renault 8 percent in their joint venture, Alliance Rostec Auto B.V., which owns Russian carmaker AvtoVAZ, the state corporation's CEO Sergey Chemezov told reporters.

"So far, such a deal is not planned.

We are in the process of discussions with French partners," he said.

About 32 percent in the Dutch-registered Alliance Rostec Auto B.V. belongs to Rostec, the remaining 68 percent belongs to the French side. A possible decrease in the share of Rostec in AvtoVAZ was announced in 2018, but the deal was never completed.