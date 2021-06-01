UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rostec Does Not Plan To Sell 8% Of AvtoVAZ To Renault Yet - Chemezov

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 10:30 PM

Rostec Does Not Plan to Sell 8% of AvtoVAZ to Renault Yet - Chemezov

ELABUGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) In the near future, Rostec does not plan to sell to Renault 8 percent in their joint venture, Alliance Rostec Auto B.V., which owns Russian carmaker AvtoVAZ, the state corporation's CEO Sergey Chemezov told reporters.

"So far, such a deal is not planned.

We are in the process of discussions with French partners," he said.

About 32 percent in the Dutch-registered Alliance Rostec Auto B.V. belongs to Rostec, the remaining 68 percent belongs to the French side. A possible decrease in the share of Rostec in AvtoVAZ was announced in 2018, but the deal was never completed.

Related Topics

Russia Alliance 2018 Share Renault

Recent Stories

Dubai Electronic Security Centre launches new ‘T ..

1 minute ago

RTA launches maiden journey on Dubai Investment Pa ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah to dispatch trade mission to Russia

2 minutes ago

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

2 hours ago

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.