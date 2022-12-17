(@FahadShabbir)

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) The head of the state Russian technology exporter Rostec tested a homemade electric car at the proving grounds in Tatarstan region on Friday, the first such vehicle produced under the revived Moskvich brand.

Sergey Chemezov was accompanied on the test drive by Tatarstan leader Rustam Minnikhanov, the governor's press office said on Saturday. Chemezov also took part in the meeting of directors of Russia's largest truck producer KAMAZ, a partner of the Moskvich project.

"The car parks automatically... It drives well and has a front-wheel drive mechanism. It is an excellent car, a great car for town driving," Chemezov said after the test.

KAMAZ announced in November that it had restarted a Moskvich car assembly plant in Moscow. The first Moskvich car rolled off the assembly line earlier in December. The plant will produce 600 Moskvichs by the end of 2022, 400 of them with internal combustion engines and the rest electric.