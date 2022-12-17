UrduPoint.com

Rostec Head Tests First Electric Car Created Under Russia's Revived Moskvich Brand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Rostec Head Tests First Electric Car Created Under Russia's Revived Moskvich Brand

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) The head of the state Russian technology exporter Rostec tested a homemade electric car at the proving grounds in Tatarstan region on Friday, the first such vehicle produced under the revived Moskvich brand.

Sergey Chemezov was accompanied on the test drive by Tatarstan leader Rustam Minnikhanov, the governor's press office said on Saturday. Chemezov also took part in the meeting of directors of Russia's largest truck producer KAMAZ, a partner of the Moskvich project.

"The car parks automatically... It drives well and has a front-wheel drive mechanism. It is an excellent car, a great car for town driving," Chemezov said after the test.

KAMAZ announced in November that it had restarted a Moskvich car assembly plant in Moscow. The first Moskvich car rolled off the assembly line earlier in December. The plant will produce 600 Moskvichs by the end of 2022, 400 of them with internal combustion engines and the rest electric.

Related Topics

Assembly Technology Governor Moscow Russia Vehicle Car November December

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th December 2022

6 hours ago
 Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gat ..

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gateway city

15 hours ago
 Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as Wes ..

Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as West's Refusal to Condemn Nazism ..

16 hours ago
 US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to U ..

US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to Unbalanced Labor Market - Fed O ..

16 hours ago
 UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Dip ..

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.