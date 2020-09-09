UrduPoint.com
Rostec In Talks With Potential Customers On Export Of Heavy-Duty Gas Turbine GTD-110

The export of a heavy-duty gas turbine GTD-110, localized for production in Russia, is being worked out with the participation of potential customers, Russian state corporation Rostec told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The export of a heavy-duty gas turbine GTD-110, localized for production in Russia, is being worked out with the participation of potential customers, Russian state corporation Rostec told Sputnik.

"GTD-110M opens the way for us to the market, traditionally monopolized by foreign manufacturers, such as Siemens, General Electric and others. First of all, we are aimed at the domestic market, where the implementation of a large-scale program of modernization of existing generation facilities has begun. However, we are also considering export prospects. Issues of deliveries of our turbine abroad are already being worked out with the participation of potential customers," Rostec said.

The state corporation began to discuss production contracts with generating companies; customers will be able to receive the first turbine in 2022, it said.

"Our capacities allow us to produce two GTD-110M turbines annually. If necessary, we are able to double this figure. By the way, the cost of GTD-110M will be noticeably lower than that of foreign models," the company added.

Rostec CEO Sergey Cherezov said that the efficiency of the Russian turbine is more than 36 percent, compared to 33-34 percent of the US competitors, and 36.5 percent of the German ones.

GTD-110M can be used both in the construction of new and in the modernization of existing generation facilities, for the generation of electric and thermal energy as part of combined cycle gas turbines with a capacity of 170, 325 and 495 megawatts. Also GTD-110M can be used as a drive at compressor stations for supplying natural gas to LNG plants.

Gas turbines of high power, from 110 megawatts and above, are not mass-produced in Russia. This equipment, which is the main one for combined cycle power plants, is still being imported. The GTD-110M gas turbine is being developed by the Gas Turbine Technologies Research Center, which was formed jointly by Inter RAO, Rusnano and the United Engine Corporation (part of Rostec) represented by UEC-Saturn.

