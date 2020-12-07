Rostec Plans to Start Production of SSJ New Aircraft With More Russian Components in 2024

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Russia's Rostec corporation plans to start production of a new version of the Sukhoi Superjet (SSJ) aircraft with a bigger share of Russia-made components, including the engine, in 2024, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said.

"We are currently working on a new version of the aircraft, SSJ New. But this does not imply any fundamental changes. This is about replacing imported components with Russia-made ones, including the engine. Certification of the PD-8 engine is set to be completed in 2023, and we will have a new plane ... SSJ New deliveries are conditional on the PD-8 engine. I hope it will be certified in 2023, and we plan to release the new version of the aircraft already in 2024," Chemezov said at a briefing.

As Russian components are cheaper than imported ones, the replacement is not only due to import substitution but is also aimed at boosting the economic profitability, the Rostec chief explained.

"First of all, we will replace the engine, on-board equipment and the units, practically the entire aircraft, except for a small number of components. We will manage to replace around 97 percent of foreign components with Russian ones. I think this is a promising aircraft, which will be in demand both in Russia and abroad," Chemezov added.