Rostec Says SSJ-100 Aircraft Incident in 2019 Caused by Piloting Issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Rostec corporation said Monday, regarding a lawsuit by the families of victims of a deadly incident with SSJ-100 in Sheremetyevo airport, it believed that the tragedy had been caused by piloting errors rather than any problems with the aircraft.

The plane took off from Moscow on May 9, 2019, but returned within 30 minutes and caught fire on a runway after making a hard landing. Out of 78 people that were on board, 41 died. Kommersant newspaper has recently reported that the families of victims had filed a lawsuit in a court in Paris. They are suing seven foreign companies that produced various parts for the aircraft and Aeroflot, which was carrying out the flight. The claimants argue that the aircraft did not have sufficient protection against lightnings, and after being struck with one, failed to make emergency landing.

"A preliminary report by the Interstate Aviation Committee made it clear that the tragic landing was caused by serious problems with the piloting technique. It is clear that no matter how reliable a plane is, if one is somersaulting on it on the runway with extreme overload, no chassis, no internal parts will hold," the corporation said.

Rostec remarked that the aircraft had been fully certified by Russian and international standards and had been repeatedly exposed to various weather conditions, including lightning strikes, and difficult landings.

"Nothing like the incident in Sheremetyevo had ever happened to the aircraft," Rostec said.

The Investigative Committee finished its probe in April this year. According to investigators, the crew captain, Denis Yevdokimov, made a grave mistake while returning to the airport, his actions then causing the fire.