Rostec Subsidiary Plans to Open Service Centers for Pantsir-S1 Systems Repair Abroad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The High Precision Systems group, a part of Russian state-owned military corporation Rostec, plans to launch service centers for the maintenance and modernization of the Pantsir-S1 air defense missile system abroad, Rostec said on Monday.

"[We are reviewing] a few options of such service centers abroad, which will range from stationary facilities to mobile groups for minor reparation works. We are currently discussing [the possibility of launching such centers] in the countries which already have Pantsir-S1 systems," the statement said.

The Pantsir-S1, which is designed to protect military and industrial objects from aerial threats, is currently being exported to several countries, including Serbia, Vietnam, Syria, Jordan, Iran, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.