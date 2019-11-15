Rostec Subsidiary Sells Optical Sights to Italy for Civilian Use - Press Service

Shvabe Holding, a subsidiary of Russian state-owned military and high-tech manufacturing corporation Rostec, has supplied variable and fixed optical sights for sports and civilian weapons to Italy, the company said on Friday

"The Italian side has purchased seven models of optical sights for civilian use [manufactured] by the Novosibirsk Instrument-Making Plant," the company said in a statement.

The company supplied both well-known models as well as several new ones.

According to Deputy General Director Ivan Ozhgikhin, this is not the first time Italy buys Russian-made optical sights, which are rated highly among experts and consumers.

"The devices are in demand, so we are interested in broadening our production's presence on that market," Ozhgikhin said.

Founded in 2008, Shvabe Holding, formerly known as NPK Optical Systems and Technologies, is one of the leaders of the Russian high-tech industry. It manufactures over 6,500 products, including optical, medical, and industrial equipment, that are supplied to 95 countries.