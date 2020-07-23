Rostec to Develop Arctic Version of Mi-26T2V Heavy Military Chopper Not Until Mid-2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Rostec will work on an Arctic version of the Mi-26T2V heavy military transport helicopter after the planned modernized model of the chopper enters serial production next year, Andrey Boginsky, the CEO of the Russian Helicopters manufacturing company (part of Rostec corporation), told Sputnik.

"Our first task today is to complete tests of the Mi-26T2V under the contract concluded with the Ministry of Defense, in order to get the letter O1 [the start of mass production] in the first half of next year," Boginsky said.

According to the CEO, joint flight tests are now underway, but the issue of creating the Arctic vehicle is being discussed.

"As soon as we complete work on the Mi-26T2V, we will address this issue [creation of an Arctic version] more closely.

We also presented this idea to colleagues from the Ministry of Emergencies. Our task is to try to unify the concepts for the military and the Ministry of Emergencies," Boginsky added.

In 2019, Boginsky told Sputnik that Russian Helicopters was mulling over an Arctic version of Mi-26T2V ” the heaviest mass-produced helicopter in the world. Back then, he said that the working design documentation was not yet created, but the approximate terms of work were already determined. According to the official, it will take about two years from receiving performance specifications from the Defense Ministry to creating a prototype.