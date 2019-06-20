UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rostelecom Says Repelled Two Powerful Cyberattacks On Call Center Of Putin's 'Direct Line'

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 05:03 PM

Rostelecom Says Repelled Two Powerful Cyberattacks on Call Center of Putin's 'Direct Line'

Two powerful cyberattacks were carried out against the call center of the "Direct Line" with Russian President Vladimir Putin, they have been repelled, Russian telephony provider Rostelecom told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Two powerful cyberattacks were carried out against the call center of the "Direct Line" with Russian President Vladimir Putin, they have been repelled, Russian telephony provider Rostelecom told Sputnik.

"Two powerful attacks were repelled by Rostelecom. They did not affect the work of the 'Direct Line'," it said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Govt to register prize bonds to curb money launder ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Urges National Airlines to Avoid Dangerous Rou ..

10 minutes ago

All Russian Travel Companies Confirm Readiness to ..

5 minutes ago

Ahsan Khan, Amir Liaquat and Bushra Amir nominated ..

6 minutes ago

Shah Rukh Khan reveals reason behind not signing a ..

6 minutes ago

Amendments required for success of amnesty scheme

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.