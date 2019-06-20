Two powerful cyberattacks were carried out against the call center of the "Direct Line" with Russian President Vladimir Putin, they have been repelled, Russian telephony provider Rostelecom told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Two powerful cyberattacks were carried out against the call center of the "Direct Line" with Russian President Vladimir Putin, they have been repelled, Russian telephony provider Rostelecom told Sputnik.

"Two powerful attacks were repelled by Rostelecom. They did not affect the work of the 'Direct Line'," it said.