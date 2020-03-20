UrduPoint.com
Rostourism Advises Russian Citizens To Avoid Travel Abroad Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 01:40 AM

Rostourism Advises Russian Citizens to Avoid Travel Abroad Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020)  Russia's Federal Tourism Agency (Rostourism) on Thursday issued a directive advising all Russian citizens to avoid travel abroad until the situation with the spread of novel coronavirus infection improves.

"In connection with the continued global spread of coronavirus infection, and in line with the decision of the Chief State Sanitary Inspector of the Russian Federation, all persons arriving in Russia from abroad, including from vacation spots, must undergo a two-week self-isolation, starting from the day of arrival," Rostourism said.

According to Rostourism, more and more countries introduce travel restrictions for foreign tourists, taking these measures without prior notice and, therefore, creating inconveniences and risks in regard to their vacation stay and return home.

"In this regard, the Federal Tourism Agency recommends that Russian citizens, if possible, temporarily refrain from traveling outside the Russian Federation until the epidemiological situation normalizes," the agency said.

