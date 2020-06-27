UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rostourism Says 67 Russian Regions Will Start To Accept Tourists Starting From July 1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 03:40 AM

Rostourism Says 67 Russian Regions Will Start to Accept Tourists Starting From July 1

YANTARNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) Starting from July 1, 67 Russian regions will begin to accept tourists after the COVID-19 lockdown, Director of Russia's Federal Agency for Tourism (Rostourism) Zarina Doguzova told reporters.

"Next week, starting from July 1, tourism will be launched in 67 Russian regions, and the restrictions will be gradually lifted within the first week. We believe that within the first week of July, the resort season will start in the vast majority of our country's regions," Doguzova said on late Friday.

She added that although tourism would be launched, some restrictions linked to COVID-19 would be still in place.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, about 9.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 491,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Russia has registered 620,794 coronavirus cases so far, with 384,152 recoveries and 8,781 fatalities.

Related Topics

World Russia March July From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

4 hours ago

Customs Collectorates to Remain open for Extended ..

1 hour ago

Mortar fire kills five Afghan children

1 hour ago

NAB vehemently believes in zero corruption, 100 pe ..

1 hour ago

MCF, Saylani sign MoU for rehabilitation of 42 wat ..

1 hour ago

General debate on budget concludes in PA

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.