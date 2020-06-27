Rostourism Says 67 Russian Regions Will Start to Accept Tourists Starting From July 1

(@FahadShabbir)

YANTARNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) Starting from July 1, 67 Russian regions will begin to accept tourists after the COVID-19 lockdown, Director of Russia's Federal Agency for Tourism (Rostourism) Zarina Doguzova told reporters.

"Next week, starting from July 1, tourism will be launched in 67 Russian regions, and the restrictions will be gradually lifted within the first week. We believe that within the first week of July, the resort season will start in the vast majority of our country's regions," Doguzova said on late Friday.

She added that although tourism would be launched, some restrictions linked to COVID-19 would be still in place.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, about 9.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 491,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Russia has registered 620,794 coronavirus cases so far, with 384,152 recoveries and 8,781 fatalities.